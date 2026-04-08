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BRELAND & Friends Kick Off a Standout Week of Live Music in Nashville

Nashville’s live music scene offers a packed week of concerts spanning charity benefit shows, an album release celebration, a Christian rock reunion, and more, April 6–12. View this post on…

Jennifer Eggleston
BRELAND performs onstage for Coca-Cola Live! during the 2026 NCAA March Madness Music Festival on April 04, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Derek White / Stringer via Getty Images

Nashville's live music scene offers a packed week of concerts spanning charity benefit shows, an album release celebration, a Christian rock reunion, and more, April 6–12.

Multiplatinum artist BRELAND returns to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium for the fifth annual BRELAND & Friends benefit concert tonight at 7:30 p.m. The expanded lineup includes Conner Smith, Kameron Marlowe, Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Kaitlin Butts, and more, with BRELAND teasing a major surprise guest. Since its launch, the event has raised more than $600,000 for Oasis Center, which supports at-risk youth through crisis intervention, leadership development, and career readiness programs.

Uncle B's Damned Ole Opry presents Will the Circle Be Unbroken at the Franklin Theatre in Franklin tonight at 7 p.m. Led by award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician Bryan Simpson, the Damned Ole Opry is a high-wire string band revival for the beautifully unruly.

Tenille Townes headlines an album release show at 3rd & Lindsley at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, the night before her third studio album, The Acrobat, arrives April 10, 2026. The album marks a creative turning point for Townes, who reclaimed her independence and creative autonomy after working within the major-label system.

The Avett Brothers and Mike Patton perform as AVTT/PTTN at The Pinnacle in Nashville on Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m., supporting their self-titled collaborative debut album, co-produced by Patton, Scott Avett, and GRAMMY-winning engineer Dana Nielsen.

Third Day reunites for its 30th Anniversary Tour at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, April 12 at 7 p.m., with original members Mac Powell, Mark Lee, David Carr, and Tai Anderson performing together for the first time in roughly eight years. GRAMMY Award-winning artist Zach Williams appears as a special guest.

Yo-Yo Ma presents An Evening with Yo-Yo Ma — billed as "Reflections in Words and Music" — at the Grand Ole Opry House on Sunday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m., pairing repertoire from the center of his musical career with reflections on how it has shaped his thinking about art, human nature, and the search for meaning.

ashley cookeBrelandDasha
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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