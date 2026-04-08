BRELAND & Friends Kick Off a Standout Week of Live Music in Nashville

Nashville's live music scene offers a packed week of concerts spanning charity benefit shows, an album release celebration, a Christian rock reunion, and more, April 6–12.

Multiplatinum artist BRELAND returns to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium for the fifth annual BRELAND & Friends benefit concert tonight at 7:30 p.m. The expanded lineup includes Conner Smith, Kameron Marlowe, Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Kaitlin Butts, and more, with BRELAND teasing a major surprise guest. Since its launch, the event has raised more than $600,000 for Oasis Center, which supports at-risk youth through crisis intervention, leadership development, and career readiness programs.

Uncle B's Damned Ole Opry presents Will the Circle Be Unbroken at the Franklin Theatre in Franklin tonight at 7 p.m. Led by award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician Bryan Simpson, the Damned Ole Opry is a high-wire string band revival for the beautifully unruly.

Tenille Townes headlines an album release show at 3rd & Lindsley at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, the night before her third studio album, The Acrobat, arrives April 10, 2026. The album marks a creative turning point for Townes, who reclaimed her independence and creative autonomy after working within the major-label system.

The Avett Brothers and Mike Patton perform as AVTT/PTTN at The Pinnacle in Nashville on Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m., supporting their self-titled collaborative debut album, co-produced by Patton, Scott Avett, and GRAMMY-winning engineer Dana Nielsen.

Third Day reunites for its 30th Anniversary Tour at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, April 12 at 7 p.m., with original members Mac Powell, Mark Lee, David Carr, and Tai Anderson performing together for the first time in roughly eight years. GRAMMY Award-winning artist Zach Williams appears as a special guest.