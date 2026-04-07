Is Post Malone Releasing a 40-Song Double Album?

What’s better than a new Post Malone album? Two new albums.

It seems Posty is true to his words when he said last year that he wanted to release two new records this year. Details are still scarce, but based on his recent social media post, we are definitely getting new music from the genre-crossing artist.

Post Malone Dropping Double Album ‘The Eternal Buzz’

Posty uploaded a photo of a whiteboard yesterday, Monday, April 6. At the top of the board are the words “The Eternal Buzz,” with “Disc 1” on the left side and “Disc 2” on the right side. Underneath are the numbers 1 to 20, potentially the track lists for the two albums.

There are no indications yet on whether the “Rockstar” singer will follow his latest album F-1 Trillion, released in 2024, and go the country route, or if he will go back to his roots of creating music in the rap, hip-hop, and trap genres.

Genre-Blending Album

Since Malone will kick off on his Big A** Stadium Tour this Friday, April 10 with Jelly Roll as one of his main supporting acts, it’s safe to assume they might be working on new music together. Perhaps a follow-up to “Losers” released in 2025?

With the record divided into two, Disc 1 might be country and Disc 2 will be trap (or vice versa), given that Posty collaborated again with Swae Lee for “Take My Heart”, released last week. The response was overwhelming, with a lot of his fans welcoming him back. One fan wrote, “Feels good to hear the old Posty again. Thanks, Swae.” Another commented, “Refreshing hearing Posty sound like the old Posty! We need more of this!”