Ella Langley to Join Morgan Wallen on 2026 Tour as Sophomore Album Drops This Week

Ella Langley joined Morgan Wallen onstage April 2 at The Pinnacle in Nashville for a surprise, first-ever duet performance of his 2021 hit "Sand in My Boots." The unannounced appearance came during Wallen's intimate 16-song set before nearly 4,000 fans, marking his first performance of 2026.

The most memorable moment of the night came when Wallen brought a piano onto the stage for the surprise duet alongside Langley, who delivered a stripped-down keys-and-harmony performance that drew an erupting crowd reaction. "I don't know if y'all cheered that loud for me, man," Wallen said as the crowd boisterously greeted the Langley.

"We're gonna try something we've never done tonight," he continued. The two superstars fell into perfect lockstep as they sang, Yeah, but now I'm dodging potholes in my sunburnt Silverado / Like a heart-broke Desperado, headed right back to my roots.

Wallen opened the evening, reflecting on his time away from the stage. "I haven't played a show in a few months," Wallen told the crowd. "I've been hanging out with my family, hanging out in the woods a little bit, making some new music… Every time I get back up here, I think, 'Man, why did I take so much time off?'"

The Nashville event served as a warm-up for Wallen's 23-date Still The Problem Tour, which kicks off April 10 with back-to-back nights at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and runs through Aug. 1. Langley will join Wallen for select dates on the tour, continuing a live partnership that extends back to his 2025 I'm The Problem Tour and a celebrated appearance at the Ryman Auditorium in November 2025.

The duet comes days before Langley releases her sophomore album, Dandelion, on April 10 via SAWGOD/Columbia Records. The 18-track project, executive produced by Langley with Miranda Lambert and Ben West, includes a duet with Lambert on "Butterfly Season" and a cover of the 1952 Kitty Wells classic "It Wasn't God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels."

Pre-release tracks include "Be Her," the title track, "Loving Life Again," and "Choosin' Texas," co-written by Langley with Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, and Joybeth Taylor. The "Choosin' Texas" music video stars Luke Grimes, Ava Phillippe, Miranda Lambert, and Kaitlin Butts.