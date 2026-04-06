Morgan Wallen Posts Studio Photos on Instagram, Fuels New Music Rumors

Morgan Wallen ended an extended social media hiatus on March 26 with a viral Instagram photo dump that has fans buzzing about potential new music.

"I guess it's about time I come out of hibernation for a bit," Wallen posted to Instagram. The post garnered more than 500,000 likes and included photos from a recording studio, immediately igniting speculation across the country music world. Wallen's first Instagram post since New Year's Day featured him grinning broadly, with a soundboard in the background. A separate snapshot features comedian Theo Von wearing a headset, hinting he may be involved in the upcoming tour.

The timing adds intrigue. The Still the Problem Stadium tour kicks off April 10 with two consecutive nights at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis before hitting major markets across North America, wrapping Aug. 1 in Philadelphia.

Ever since Wallen announced the tour's name, Still the Problem, fans suspected he was hinting at a deluxe version of his chart-topping 2025 album, I'm The Problem. Wallen confirmed at a concert in Nashville on April 2 that he is working on new music, though he noted he is still in the early stages.

I'm The Problem, released May 16, 2025, debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 493,000 equivalent album units, the year's biggest opening week for any album. The 37-track project spent 12 weeks atop the Billboard 200, more than any other album in 2025. Wallen's team opted not to submit the record for GRAMMY consideration, a decision that extended to all 37 songs and any individual category nominations.