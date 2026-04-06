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Listen To KC To Win A Pair Of Saturday Passes To Tortuga Festival 2026

Tortuga returns April 10th through April 12 and QYK has your chance to win a pair of passes for SUNDAY ONLY. Tune into KC at 4:20 A.M all week for…

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Listen To KC To Win A Pair Of Saturday Passes To Tortuga Festival 2026

Tortuga returns April 10th through April 12 and QYK has your chance to win a pair of passes for SUNDAY ONLY. Tune into KC at 4:20 A.M all week for your chance to win!

Single day and weekend passes are ON SALE NOW!🔥 Pick your perfect beach day this April to see some of your favorite Country Acts on Ft. Lauderdale Beach at tortugamusicfestival.com! 🏝️

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/6-4/10/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:4/6-4/10/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of Sunday passes to Tortuga Festival
  • Prize Value: $410.00
  • Who Is Providing the Prize: Tortuga Festival

Tortuga Music Fest
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