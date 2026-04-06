KC Has Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Eric Church

Listen all week at 4:20 P.M for the chance to win two tickets to see Eric Church on Saturday April 11th Benchmark International Arena.

Known for his raw vocals, rebellious spirit, and genre-blending style, Eric Church has delivered massive hits like “Springsteen,” “Drink in My Hand,” “Record Year,” and “Heart on Fire.” His live performances are legendary — packed with energy, storytelling, and a connection with fans that turns every show into an unforgettable experience.