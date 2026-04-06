KC Has Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Eric Church

Listen all week at 4:20 P.M for the chance to win two tickets to see Eric Church on Saturday April 11th Benchmark International Arena.
Known for his raw vocals, rebellious spirit, and genre-blending style, Eric Church has delivered massive hits like “Springsteen,” “Drink in My Hand,” “Record Year,” and “Heart on Fire.” His live performances are legendary — packed with energy, storytelling, and a connection with fans that turns every show into an unforgettable experience.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 4/6-4/10/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call (800-992-1099)
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/6-4/10/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Eric Church at Benchmark International Arena on April 11, 2026
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Messina Touring Group