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KC Has Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Eric Church

Listen all week at 4:20 P.M for the chance to win two tickets to see Eric Church on Saturday April 11th Benchmark International Arena. Known for his raw vocals, rebellious spirit, and…

smckenzie

Listen all week at 4:20 P.M for the chance to win two tickets to see Eric Church on Saturday April 11th Benchmark International Arena.

Known for his raw vocals, rebellious spirit, and genre-blending style, Eric Church has delivered massive hits like “Springsteen,” “Drink in My Hand,” “Record Year,” and “Heart on Fire.” His live performances are legendary — packed with energy, storytelling, and a connection with fans that turns every show into an unforgettable experience.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/6-4/10/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call (800-992-1099)
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/6-4/10/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Eric Church at Benchmark International Arena on April 11, 2026
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Messina Touring Group
Eric Church
smckenzieWriter
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