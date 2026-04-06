Ashley Cooke, Jordan Davis, and More Ready to Swing Big at Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Game

If there’s one thing country music artists know how to do besides writing songs about drinking whiskey while nursing a broken heart and topping charts, it’s showing up for a good cause. Ashley Cooke, Jordan Davis, Zach Top, and more join the Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Game to show fans they’re not just good at holding a mic and a guitar; they’re not too shabby with a baseball bat either.

Ashley Cooke, Jordan Davis, and More Play Softball for a Cause

Folds of Honor Tennessee announced the star-studded lineup of players for the annual Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Game, as reported by Country Now. Aside from Cook, Top, and Davis, other artists set to play include HARDY, Priscilla Block, Parker McCollum, Ryan Ellis, Zach John King, and RaeLynn.

Comedian Danae Hays, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, former MLB pitcher Roger “Rocket” Clemens, X Games gold medalist Travis Pastrana, and personalities Mat Best and Rocker Steiner are all expected to make an appearance.

More Than Just a Game

While there’s plenty of rivalry on the field, the heart of the Rock ‘N Jock game goes way deeper. Folds of Honor, the nonprofit organization behind the Rock ‘N Jock, founded in 2007 by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, was established to help the families of fallen or disabled military service members and first responders with educational scholarships.

Last year’s game raised $670,000. This year, the event hopes to raise $1 million. Folds of Honor Tennessee Board President Robbie Goldsmith said, “We couldn’t be more excited to bring back America’s Most Patriotic Softball Game for 2026! We are incredibly thankful to our sponsors, especially Black Rifle Coffee Company, for returning as our title partner as we chase our goal of raising $1 million in one night for the children and spouses of American heroes. We cannot wait to release this year’s star-studded lineup, and I hope everyone can join us for our largest and most fun game yet!"