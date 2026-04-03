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Text To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Eric Church

This Easter weekend we are making sure you get to “Church” Listen for the keyword and text to win two tickets to see Eric Church PLUS a chance to go backstage and meet…

smckenzie

This Easter weekend we are making sure you get to "Church" Listen for the keyword and text to win two tickets to see Eric Church PLUS a chance to go backstage and meet him before the show Saturday April 11th  Benchmark International Arena.

Known for his raw vocals, rebellious spirit, and genre-blending style, Eric Church has delivered massive hits like “Springsteen,” “Drink in My Hand,” “Record Year,” and “Heart on Fire.” His live performances are legendary — packed with energy, storytelling, and a connection with fans that turns every show into an unforgettable experience.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Text To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/3-4/5/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random selection
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/6/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Eric Church + Meet & Greet
  • Prize Value: $200
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Messina Touring Group
Eric Church
smckenzieWriter
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