This Day in Country History: April 2

April 2 has seen memorable and significant country music events and performances, including Thomas Rhett winning two awards, Dolly Parton releasing her 11th studio album, and Johnny Cash recording one of his most famous songs.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Notable song releases and milestones on April 2 include the following:

1956: The legendary Johnny Cash recorded his hit song "I Walk the Line" at Sun Studio in Memphis, Tennessee. It was his first No. 1 single and sold millions of copies.

The legendary Johnny Cash recorded his hit song "I Walk the Line" at Sun Studio in Memphis, Tennessee. It was his first No. 1 single and sold millions of copies. 1973: Dolly Parton released her 11th studio album, My Tennessee Mountain Home, with songs such as "Daddy's Working Boots" and "Old Black Kettle." The album cover featured a picture of the house where she grew up in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Dolly Parton released her 11th studio album, My Tennessee Mountain Home, with songs such as "Daddy's Working Boots" and "Old Black Kettle." The album cover featured a picture of the house where she grew up in Sevierville, Tennessee. 2023: At the annual CMT Awards, Lainey Wilson won Female Video of the Year for "Heart Like a Truck," and Jelly Roll won Male Video of the Year and Breakthrough Male Video of the Year for "Son of a Sinner." Video of the Year went to Kane and Katelyn Brown for "Thank God."

At the annual CMT Awards, Lainey Wilson won Female Video of the Year for "Heart Like a Truck," and Jelly Roll won Male Video of the Year and Breakthrough Male Video of the Year for "Son of a Sinner." Video of the Year went to Kane and Katelyn Brown for "Thank God." 2024: Country music megastar Morgan Wallen announced his one-night-only show at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri, scheduled for May 25.

Country music megastar Morgan Wallen announced his one-night-only show at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri, scheduled for May 25. 2024: Forbes announced that the former country star turned pop diva, Taylor Swift, is an official billionaire. She was the first musical artist to achieve this milestone solely from her music and live performances, not through creating a brand or other business.

Cultural Milestones

The birth of superstar Emmylou Harris is just one cause for celebration on April 2:

1947: Emmylou Harris was born in Birmingham, Alabama. With her signature sultry voice, dynamic guitar playing, and relatable lyrics, Harris is one of country music's greatest stars and influencers.

Emmylou Harris was born in Birmingham, Alabama. With her signature sultry voice, dynamic guitar playing, and relatable lyrics, Harris is one of country music's greatest stars and influencers. 1996: The "Something in the Orange" singer Zach Bryan was born on this date. After serving in the Navy for seven years, he turned his passion into music. Today, Bryan is a superstar with one GRAMMY Award for his self-titled album, Zach Bryan, and has 4 GRAMMY nominations.

The "Something in the Orange" singer Zach Bryan was born on this date. After serving in the Navy for seven years, he turned his passion into music. Today, Bryan is a superstar with one GRAMMY Award for his self-titled album, Zach Bryan, and has 4 GRAMMY nominations. 2012: Trisha Yearwood was part of the Celebration of Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Camps, which have several locations worldwide. This annual event, which had several celebrity guests along with Yearwood, raises money to send children to camps free of charge.

Trisha Yearwood was part of the Celebration of Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Camps, which have several locations worldwide. This annual event, which had several celebrity guests along with Yearwood, raises money to send children to camps free of charge. 2017: At the Academy of Country Music Awards, country star Thomas Rhett won Male Vocalist of the Year. He also claimed Song of the Year for "Die a Happy Man."

At the Academy of Country Music Awards, country star Thomas Rhett won Male Vocalist of the Year. He also claimed Song of the Year for "Die a Happy Man." 2022: One of country music's biggest festivals, Country Thunder Arizona, was held in Florence, Arizona. Big names who performed at the desert show included Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, and Riley Green.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These are some unforgettable performances and recordings from April 2:

1989: Country queen Reba McEntire started recording her album Reba Live at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, California. This was her first and only live album.

Country queen Reba McEntire started recording her album Reba Live at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, California. This was her first and only live album. 2018: Country music legend Clay Walker sang the national anthem at the Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles baseball game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Country music legend Clay Walker sang the national anthem at the Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles baseball game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. 2020: The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) gave Lil Nas X's song "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus a 12x Platinum certification. This song received a 17x Platinum certification on November 29, 2022.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) gave Lil Nas X's song "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus a 12x Platinum certification. This song received a 17x Platinum certification on November 29, 2022. 2022: Boots in the Park was held at the gorgeous outdoor Waterfront Park in San Diego, California. Featured greats at the country music festival included Blake Shelton, Brett Young, and Carly Pearce.

Boots in the Park was held at the gorgeous outdoor Waterfront Park in San Diego, California. Featured greats at the country music festival included Blake Shelton, Brett Young, and Carly Pearce. 2025: Carrie Underwood thrilled fans during her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency held at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. Underwood sang fan favorites like "Two Black Cadillacs" and Denim & Rhinestones."

Carrie Underwood thrilled fans during her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency held at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. Underwood sang fan favorites like "Two Black Cadillacs" and Denim & Rhinestones." 2025: At the Spring Fest in Sun City West, Arizona, the audience rocked to GARTH LIVE! This was a tribute band that plays some of Brook's biggest hits.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Political turmoil and substance abuse can challenge the country music industry:

2002: Singer Marty Stuart was arrested and charged with drunken driving in Hendersonville, Tennessee. His charges were later dismissed because the judge said there wasn't probable cause to stop his car, but he lost his driver's license because he refused to take a blood-alcohol test.

Singer Marty Stuart was arrested and charged with drunken driving in Hendersonville, Tennessee. His charges were later dismissed because the judge said there wasn't probable cause to stop his car, but he lost his driver's license because he refused to take a blood-alcohol test. 2014: Lady Antebellum received the GRAMMYs On The Hill Recording Artists' Coalition Award. In 2020, Lady Antebellum changed their name to Lady A after protests of racism and police violence, as many thought their name romanticized the slavery pre-Civil War era.

Lady Antebellum received the GRAMMYs On The Hill Recording Artists' Coalition Award. In 2020, Lady Antebellum changed their name to Lady A after protests of racism and police violence, as many thought their name romanticized the slavery pre-Civil War era. 2022: Willie Nelson had to cancel his April 2 performance in Luck, Texas, at Nelson's ranch, due to scheduling conflicts. This was part of the Spring Concert Series held at his ranch.