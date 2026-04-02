Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick Expecting Baby Girl This Fall

Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, due in fall 2026, the couple announced March 31 via an emotional Instagram video.

The video, set to Tenpenny's new track "Speed of Light," opens with Patrick revealing the pregnancy to her husband over a meal at home. As the couple bowed their heads to pray, Patrick surprised Tenpenny in the middle of prayer with the news.

"She made my favorite breakfast, biscuits and gravy, that day," says Tenpenny. "We always say a prayer before we eat, and she always leads the prayer. We started praying, and in the middle of the prayer, she goes, 'and thank you for my husband, who's going to be an amazing father.'"

The video also captures the couple sharing the news with family members, a doctor's visit, Tenpenny's emotional reaction to a sonogram, and a pink-frosted gender reveal cake confirming the baby is a girl.

Tenpenny opened up about the couple's road to parenthood. "We've been trying for years, and it just wasn't happening," Tenpenny admits of the couple's journey to parenthood. "We were both like, 'You know, we got a good life, and we can't do things like this if we have a kid' — trying to justify not being able to have children. And as soon as we settled into that, God said, 'Hold my beer.'"

Tenpenny and Patrick met at Losers Bar & Grill in Nashville and got engaged there in November 2021. They married on Oct. 23, 2022, at a friend's farm in Tennessee. Tenpenny is a multi-platinum artist known for No. 1 country hits, including "At the End of a Bar" with Chris Young, and top 5 singles "Truth About You" and "Drunk Me." Patrick's latest single, "Golden Child," reached No. 17 on the Country Airplay chart, and she released Golden Child (The Final Chapter) in January 2026.