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Second Date Update April 2026

We know dating can be tough and sometimes crazy! That’s why Tampa Bay’s Hometown Morning Krewe are here to help. Listen every morning at 7a as they try and make…

Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe
Second Date Update April 2026

We know dating can be tough and sometimes crazy! That’s why Tampa Bay's Hometown Morning Krewe are here to help. Listen every morning at 7a as they try and make a match! Here are all of our dating stories from April 2026.

April 1 - It's All 'Relative'

David wants to see Kelly again, but he hasn't heard back from her since their first date. Kelly says he needs to figure some things out before he starts dating.

995 qykSecond Date Update
Tampa Bay's Morning KreweEditor
Kevin is a member of Tampa Bay‘s Hometown Morning Krewe on 995 QYK. He has been with the station for 25 years, is a Tampa native, and went to Jesuit High School and USF. Go Bulls!. He is passionate about all things Tampa Bay. Kevin writes articles on the ongoing road projects around the Tampa Bay area, awards that Tampa Bay cities and businesses have won and country music happenings around the Bay area. He is always doing many things with his wife and kids. He loves to read books and play video games in his spare time.
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