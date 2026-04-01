Justin Moore shares the worst career advice he was given when he called into the show recently. Life is pretty good for Justin at the moment. His current single "Time's Tickin'" is at the top of the charts and he is about to celebrate is 14th number one song.

We had a great conversation with Justin talking about his recent visit to the Tampa Bay area during the rodeo, his place he owns in Florida with his family, music, his daughters and the worst career advice he was given.

Justin Moore prioritizes family and his Arkansas roots over the Nashville spotlight. He married his wife, Kate, in 2007, and they have four children: three daughters and a son. The family doesn't live in Nashville, like a lot of the other country artists do, they reside in his tiny hometown of Poyen, Moore. Justin is an active community member who enjoys coaching his kids' sports teams and his is a big supporter of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Time's Tickin'

Justin shares how the song Time's Tickin' was easy to write as it applies to his own family and how time just really flies by when you have kids. Some of the key messages he gets across in the song are "make-the-most-of-it" message, focusing on finding value in everyday life with friends and family. Prioritize what matters in your personal life and spend more time with loved ones as family should always come first. It's also a wake-up call to stop rushing through life.

Justin's oldest daughter just turned 16 and they just purchased a car for her. He remembers times when they used to watch Dog The Bounty Hunter together while she was asleep on his chest and now they are car shopping. Another good reminder about cherishing all the moments, while you are having them. He also shared who of his kids would be the better driver in the family.

What Would You Tell Your Younger Self

Recently, Justin has mentioned that when he moved to Nashville, he wa hoping for one big hit. One song just to go back home and brag to his friends. Well, After 13 number ones, he can do a lot more then that. We asked him what he would tell his younger self now. His reply: "You tripped and fell and got lucky in having good success. For anyone going into the business or for any career, "Surround yourself with people who are better, bigger and smarter then you are." They will push you to the top.

Worst Career Advice