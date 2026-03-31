Nashville Tourism Surges as Country Music Drives Global Travel Industry Growth

Country music is now a major player in global tourism, drawing people from all corners of the globe to celebrated destinations, festivals, and events that showcase the genre's growing appeal. The music's influence is spreading, from Nashville's bustling Lower Broadway to concert venues throughout Europe, and a new wave of attractions is poised to further broaden its impact.

At the center of Nashville's latest tourism push is Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel, set to open in June 2026 in downtown Nashville. Reservations are now open for the 245-room hotel, and pre-sale tickets are available for the on-site Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum.

"I am very excited about the opening of my Nashville hotel and museum next year!" exclaims Dolly. "Broadway has become such a hub of tourism, this felt like the right time to bring something special to all the wonderful activity in Nashville. I've always dreamed of being able to create something here in Music City, and I know we've found the perfect addition to the city I call home."

Nashville's tourism infrastructure, in general, is holding strong. The city's iconic venues, such as the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium, and the Country Music Hall of Fame, are still the main attractions.

More and more people are discovering the excitement and energy of country music thanks to events like the annual CMA Fest and the C2C: Country to Country festival, held in cities such as London, Glasgow, and Berlin. These festivals show just how far country music has come and how far the genre continues to grow beyond its original boundaries.

Country music's crossover into mainstream pop culture has further accelerated that momentum. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour became the first in history to gross more than $2 billion, with a total sold-out attendance of more than 10 million across its 149-date run.