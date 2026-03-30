Luke Bryan Had Massive Success With Song Jason Aldean Passed On

Luke Bryan's "Drunk On You" hit a significant milestone in 2012, reaching the top spot for two weeks after Jason Aldean decided not to record it. Bryan put the song on his third studio album, Tailgates & Tanlines, which also included hits like "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)" and "I Don't Want This Night To End".

"Drunk On You," created by Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins, and Josh Kear, became Bryan's fourth number one hit. Remarkably, it was his first chart-topper not written by him. Although Bryan found success with the track, it almost took a different path.

Initially, the song was offered to Bryan's tour companion, Jason Aldean, but he decided against it. Aldean later reflected on this missed chance, stating, "That song got pitched to us. And at the time, for whatever reason, I wasn’t looking for that type of song, and we ended up passing on it," mentions Aldean to Songfacts. After seeing Bryan perform it live on the My Kind Of Party Tour, Aldean recognized the song's potential.

The lyrics of "Drunk On You" create vivid scenes of summer pleasure, with lines like “Girl, you make my speakers go boom boom” and “Hey, I’m a little drunk on you / And high on summertime.” This imagery resonated with listeners, turning it into a multi-platinum success.

For Bryan, "Drunk On You" became a key part of Tailgates & Tanlines. He refers to it as “the cornerstone of the album," elaborating, "[It] was the cornerstone of the album. We were just making sure that we wanted to pick the right singles to get to the summertime and to get to 'Drunk On You'," Bryan shares with American Songwriter.

The album's success solidified Bryan's position in country music. "Drunk On You" remains a staple in his performances, highlighting its lasting appeal. Meanwhile, Aldean looks back on his choice, wondering how it might have affected his lineup of hits.