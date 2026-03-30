Listen To KC To Win A Pair Of Saturday Passes To Tortuga Festival 2026

Tortuga returns April 10th through April 12 and QYK has your chance to win a pair of passes for SATURDAY ONLY. Tune into KC at 4:20 A.M all week for your chance to win tickets to see Riley Green, Tyler Hubbard, the Fray and more!
Single day and weekend passes are ON SALE NOW!🔥 Pick your perfect beach day this April to see some of your favorite Country Acts on Ft. Lauderdale Beach at tortugamusicfestival.com! 🏝️
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 3/20-4/3/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3/20-4/3/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of Saturday passes to Tortuga Festival
- Prize Value: $410.00
- Who Is Providing the Prize: Tortuga Festival