Hunter Hayes Kicks Off 22-City Evergreen Tour Across United States

Five-time GRAMMY nominee Hunter Hayes has released Evergreen, a 10-track album co-produced with Alex Flagstad that completes a trilogy alongside Wild Blue and Red Sky. The project blends pop, country, folk, R&B, and indie rock while exploring themes of renewal, self-discovery, compassion, and presence.

"I wanted to make an imaginative album — not a reaction to the world around me, but rather a dream of the world I want to create," Hayes said, according to Shore Fire Media. "I want the music to feel like free therapy. Something that makes you feel better, more understood, more alive."

Hayes describes Evergreen as "a letter from your future self," an emotional reset and manifestation statement guided by a motto to be kind to oneself and the world. The album represents what Hayes calls his most expressive artistic chapter yet, featuring tracks such as "Around the Sun," "Every Piece," "Wait," and the title track.

In celebration of Evergreen, Hayes returned to the Grand Ole Opry for the first time since 2018. He also recently performed on Live with Kelly and Mark and The Kelly Clarkson Show.