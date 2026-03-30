Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Tampa Bay Rodeo

Saddle Up for Tampa’s Hottest Show on Dirt! Buckle up! The countdown is ON for the 2026 Tampa Bay Rodeo and Family Festival, presented by Bartow Ford—and it’s stampeding into the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover, FL on April 10th and 11th

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets

Florida’s Hottest Show on Dirt is calling, and this is your sign to round up your crew for Tampa’s ultimate springtime tradition. Expect two adrenaline-filled nights of full rodeo competition featuring top cowboys and cowgirls battling it out in bull riding, bronco busting, barrel racing, and calf roping.

Arrive early (gates open at 4:30 PM!) and dive into the Family Festival before the rodeo kicks off at 7:00 PM.

Want to level up? Check out the NEW VIP Rodeo Section with premium seating, private bar, free snacks, and more perks.

This event WILL sell out—so gallop, don’t mosey! Grab your tickets now at www.TampaRodeo.com

Contest Rules: