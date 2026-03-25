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Waylon Wyatt Announces Debut Album and Major Headline Tour Following TikTok Breakthrough

Waylon Wyatt, the 19-year-old country singer-songwriter from Hackett, Arkansas, is making his mark on stages far beyond his small-town roots. With a debut album on the horizon and a packed…

Jennifer Eggleston
Waylon Wyatt performs onstage during C2C Country to Country day one at The O2 Arena on March 13, 2026 in London, England.
Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty Images

Waylon Wyatt, the 19-year-old country singer-songwriter from Hackett, Arkansas, is making his mark on stages far beyond his small-town roots. With a debut album on the horizon and a packed 2026 touring schedule, Wyatt is emerging as one of country music's most compelling young voices, and he says he's just getting started.

"Touring the world is definitely one of them. Opening for some of my most favourite artists that I look up to in this field of work is another," shared Wyatt.

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Wyatt's rise began with a single TikTok video. Working construction with his father near Eufaula, Oklahoma, he recorded himself performing "Everything Under the Sun," his first original song, on a porch after a long day's work. The clip went viral overnight, drawing calls from record labels within days.

"I think the turning point was me being discovered on TikTok, to be honest. I was just playing my guitar and hoping someone would see it online, and then it exploded, and now here I am, touring the world and getting to play out here in Europe," he added.

Since signing with Music Soup and Darkroom Records, Wyatt has released two EPs, Til the Sun Goes Down and Out of the Blue, accumulating more than 225 million combined streams and earning RIAA Gold certifications for "Arkansas Diamond" and "Jailbreak." His live résumé has grown just as fast, with stints supporting Dwight Yoakam and Zach Bryan, including a set at Hyde Park in London.

In 2026, Wyatt is appearing at the C2C: Country to Country festival across London, Berlin, Rotterdam, Belfast, and Glasgow, followed by the Everywhere Under the Sun North American headline tour launching April 23 in New Braunfels, Texas. His debut album is expected this summer.

His latest single, "Didn't Forget," a collaboration with Wyatt Flores, released Feb. 20, showcases the co-writing approach Wyatt has leaned into while building the album.

Wyatt stated, "Coming in empty-handed is a really great way to get the best out of all the creatives in the room — when you come in empty-handed, all of the writers have to dig in deep and find something, whereas when you come in with something it's mostly yours in the first place, and that can be less creative I think."

Tour dates and additional information are available at waylonwyatt.com.

TikTokWaylon Wyatt
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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