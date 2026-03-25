This Day in Country History: March 25
March 25 marks a pivotal moment in the history of country music. Renowned artists were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, numerous artists received awards at the Academy…
March 25 marks a pivotal moment in the history of country music. Renowned artists were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, numerous artists received awards at the Academy of Country Music, and some performed for charity events and played at the legendary Grand Ole Opry.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Significant contributions to the country music industry include:
- 2007: Dolly Parton performed at Wembley Arena in London, England. This sold-out show was part of her 2007 European Tour that began in Denmark on March 6 and ended on April 3 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
- 2015: On March 25, several country music artists were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Among the inductees were the Oak Ridge Boys, Jim Ed Brown, and the Browns.
- 2017: The winner of The Voice, Sundance Head, performed at the Grand Ole Opry. This was his debut performance at this legendary country music venue.
- 2019: Luke Combs won the New Male Artist of the Year award at the Academy of Country Music Awards. At the same event, Ashley McBryde received the New Female Artist of the Year honor, and LANCO was awarded New Group of the Year.
- 2025: The Country Music Hall of Fame announced its new inductees on this date, June Carter Cash, Kenny Chesney, and Tony Brown. The awards ceremony was held in October.
Cultural Milestones
The outpouring of support for charities and benefits from country music artists is heartwarming:
- 2015: LeAnn Rimes received the Ally for Equality Award from the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) at the HRC Nashville Equality Dinner. Rimes is a staunch supporter of diversity and women's rights.
- 2017: Country music icon Randy Travis took the stage at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, during the BeautyKind benefit. This event was part of the BeautyKind Unites: Concert for Causes series and featured guests such as Jake Owen, Cole Swindell, and Demi Lovato.
- 2018: The Baltimore Orioles baseball team hosted a charity event with special guests LOCASH. This event, held at Ed Smith Stadium, benefited the Sarasota Academy of the Arts Musical Theater Program in Sarasota, Florida.
- 2020: The Library of Congress added Glen Campbell's “Wichita Lineman” and Eddy Arnold's “Make the World Go Away” to the National Recording Registry. According to the National Recording Preservation Act of 2000, the Library of Congress's National Recording Preservation Board can select 25 titles to add to the registry.
- 2025: The "Love Me Like You Mean It" singer Kelsea Ballerini performed for pediatric patients at the Phoenix Children's Hospital in Arizona as part of the Musicians on Call Bedside program. Ballerini helped launch this program at this hospital in 2016.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Significant country music recordings and performances from March 25 include:
- 2003: The superstar country band Little Big Town performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. Other performers for this show included Trace Adkins, Mandy Barnett, and Don Schlitz.
- 2014: Chase Rice made his Grand Ole Opry debut. He sang his hit songs such as “How She Rolls,” “Jack Daniels and Jesus,” and “Ready Set Roll.”
- 2015: Country band Florida Georgia Line debuted their new music video for “Sippin' On Fire.” This video was shot near Las Vegas, Nevada, and the song is from the album Anything Goes.
- 2019: Brett Young's "Mercy" received a 2x Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). By June 30, 2022, this song received a 4x Platinum certification.
- 2022: Columbia Nashville released Maren Morris's album Humble Quest. Fan favorites from her album include "Circles Around This Town" and "Background Music."
- 2022: MCA Nashville released Reba McEntire's diverse album My Chains Are Gone: Hymns & Favorites. Songs from this gospel-inspired album included "Jesus Loves Me" and "The Lord's Prayer."
Industry Changes and Challenges
Memorable changes and challenges within the rock music industry that happened on March 25 include:
- 1999: Country singer Ray Price was arrested at his home in Texas for marijuana possession. He later told his friend Willie Nelson that the media coverage of his arrest brought him considerable publicity, which helped increase his previous record sales.
- 2006: The legendary Buck Owens died at the age of 76. Owens was part of the Bakersfield Sound along with Merle Haggard, and he was a staple of the TV show Hee Haw. Fans remember Owens for hit songs like "Act Naturally" and "I've Got a Tiger by the Tail."
- 2017: The "Next Thing You Know" singer Jordan Davis married his sweetheart, Kristen O'Connor. Today, the couple has four children together.
- 2019: Singer Tyler Farr signed with Broken Bow Records/Night Train Records, the label owned by Farr's long-term friend, Jason Aldean. Jason and Tyler were extremely excited about this collaboration.
The country music industry is one of the most influential sectors for artists and culture, and it's continually evolving. The date has witnessed some of the most significant events in country music history, many of which continue to influence and shape its evolution.