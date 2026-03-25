This Day in Country History: March 25

March 25 marks a pivotal moment in the history of country music. Renowned artists were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, numerous artists received awards at the Academy of Country Music, and some performed for charity events and played at the legendary Grand Ole Opry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Significant contributions to the country music industry include:

2007: Dolly Parton performed at Wembley Arena in London, England. This sold-out show was part of her 2007 European Tour that began in Denmark on March 6 and ended on April 3 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Dolly Parton performed at Wembley Arena in London, England. This sold-out show was part of her 2007 European Tour that began in Denmark on March 6 and ended on April 3 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. 2015: On March 25, several country music artists were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Among the inductees were the Oak Ridge Boys, Jim Ed Brown, and the Browns.

On March 25, several country music artists were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Among the inductees were the Oak Ridge Boys, Jim Ed Brown, and the Browns. 2017: The winner of The Voice, Sundance Head, performed at the Grand Ole Opry. This was his debut performance at this legendary country music venue.

The winner of The Voice, Sundance Head, performed at the Grand Ole Opry. This was his debut performance at this legendary country music venue. 2019: Luke Combs won the New Male Artist of the Year award at the Academy of Country Music Awards. At the same event, Ashley McBryde received the New Female Artist of the Year honor, and LANCO was awarded New Group of the Year.

Luke Combs won the New Male Artist of the Year award at the Academy of Country Music Awards. At the same event, Ashley McBryde received the New Female Artist of the Year honor, and LANCO was awarded New Group of the Year. 2025: The Country Music Hall of Fame announced its new inductees on this date, June Carter Cash, Kenny Chesney, and Tony Brown. The awards ceremony was held in October.

Cultural Milestones

The outpouring of support for charities and benefits from country music artists is heartwarming:

2015: LeAnn Rimes received the Ally for Equality Award from the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) at the HRC Nashville Equality Dinner. Rimes is a staunch supporter of diversity and women's rights.

LeAnn Rimes received the Ally for Equality Award from the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) at the HRC Nashville Equality Dinner. Rimes is a staunch supporter of diversity and women's rights. 2017: Country music icon Randy Travis took the stage at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, during the BeautyKind benefit. This event was part of the BeautyKind Unites: Concert for Causes series and featured guests such as Jake Owen, Cole Swindell, and Demi Lovato.

Country music icon Randy Travis took the stage at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, during the BeautyKind benefit. This event was part of the BeautyKind Unites: Concert for Causes series and featured guests such as Jake Owen, Cole Swindell, and Demi Lovato. 2018: The Baltimore Orioles baseball team hosted a charity event with special guests LOCASH. This event, held at Ed Smith Stadium, benefited the Sarasota Academy of the Arts Musical Theater Program in Sarasota, Florida.

The Baltimore Orioles baseball team hosted a charity event with special guests LOCASH. This event, held at Ed Smith Stadium, benefited the Sarasota Academy of the Arts Musical Theater Program in Sarasota, Florida. 2020: The Library of Congress added Glen Campbell's “Wichita Lineman” and Eddy Arnold's “Make the World Go Away” to the National Recording Registry. According to the National Recording Preservation Act of 2000, the Library of Congress's National Recording Preservation Board can select 25 titles to add to the registry.

The Library of Congress added Glen Campbell's “Wichita Lineman” and Eddy Arnold's “Make the World Go Away” to the National Recording Registry. According to the National Recording Preservation Act of 2000, the Library of Congress's National Recording Preservation Board can select 25 titles to add to the registry. 2025: The "Love Me Like You Mean It" singer Kelsea Ballerini performed for pediatric patients at the Phoenix Children's Hospital in Arizona as part of the Musicians on Call Bedside program. Ballerini helped launch this program at this hospital in 2016.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Significant country music recordings and performances from March 25 include:

Industry Changes and Challenges

Memorable changes and challenges within the rock music industry that happened on March 25 include:

1999: Country singer Ray Price was arrested at his home in Texas for marijuana possession. He later told his friend Willie Nelson that the media coverage of his arrest brought him considerable publicity, which helped increase his previous record sales.

Country singer Ray Price was arrested at his home in Texas for marijuana possession. He later told his friend Willie Nelson that the media coverage of his arrest brought him considerable publicity, which helped increase his previous record sales. 2006: The legendary Buck Owens died at the age of 76. Owens was part of the Bakersfield Sound along with Merle Haggard, and he was a staple of the TV show Hee Haw. Fans remember Owens for hit songs like "Act Naturally" and "I've Got a Tiger by the Tail."

The legendary Buck Owens died at the age of 76. Owens was part of the Bakersfield Sound along with Merle Haggard, and he was a staple of the TV show Hee Haw. Fans remember Owens for hit songs like "Act Naturally" and "I've Got a Tiger by the Tail." 2017: The "Next Thing You Know" singer Jordan Davis married his sweetheart, Kristen O'Connor. Today, the couple has four children together.

The "Next Thing You Know" singer Jordan Davis married his sweetheart, Kristen O'Connor. Today, the couple has four children together. 2019: Singer Tyler Farr signed with Broken Bow Records/Night Train Records, the label owned by Farr's long-term friend, Jason Aldean. Jason and Tyler were extremely excited about this collaboration.