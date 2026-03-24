Parker McCollum Releases Deluxe Album With Four New Songs, Plans 2026 Tour

"Big Ole Fancy House" had been a staple of McCollum's live set for years before receiving its official studio release. Music Row acknowledged the artistic achievement, noting that McCollum has never sounded more like himself than on this fifth studio album.

"It's my fifth studio album, and the other four, every time I've made a record, I've left the studio and just been like, 'I missed. Not good. Don't like it. Just wasted a ton of time and money.' And it's always done so well. Everything's done so well. So I'm like, 'Maybe this is the kiss of death, the fact that I finally think that I've done something that might be a little bit good.' But I don't know, I don't need anybody else to like it. And it's the first time I've ever really been able to feel like that, which is nice," he shares.

Among the new tracks, "The One Before the One," co-written with Randy Rogers, Jedd Hughes, and Sarah Buxton, stands out as one of the project's most soulful and bluesy offerings, feeling reminiscent of early John Mayer. The original album also features a collaboration with fellow Texan Cody Johnson on a cover of Danny O'Keefe's "Good Time Charlie's Got the Blues."

Earlier this month, McCollum traveled to New York City to promote the Deluxe Edition, with live performances of "Big Ole Fancy House" on the TODAY show and of the current radio single "Killin' Me" on FOX & Friends. On March 18, he hosted a fan event, the "Big Ole Fancy House Party," during CRS week in Nashville.

McCollum will return to the legendary Red Rock Amphitheatre in 2026, following three consecutive years of sold-out performances, and will head overseas later this year for his first-ever international shows. He has been named an Artist to Watch by Rolling Stone, Billboard, CMT, RIAA, and others.