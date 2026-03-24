Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Riley Green Announced as 2026 ACM Awards Performers

The 2026 ACM Awards just announced its first round of performers, and the lineup is already stacked. Leading the charge is none other than Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Riley Green, three artists who have been absolutely dominating the genre over the past year.

2026 ACM Awards Performers

The Academy of Country Music Awards officially revealed its first batch of performers for the 61st ceremony, set to take place on Sunday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET. Wilson will premiere her song “Can’t Sit Still,” while Green will perform “Change My Mind.”

There can’t be better performers than the three mentioned artists. Wilson won Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year for Whirlwind and Female Artist of the Year for third consecutive year last year. Johnson won Song of the Year for “Dirt Cheap” last year, while Green won Single of the Year, Visual Media of the Year, and Music Event of the Year for his duet with “You Look Like You Love Me.”

Back to Vegas, Baby

The ACM Awards this year will return to the iconic MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, after previous ceremonies were held in Texas. The show will stream live globally on Prime Video. Viewers can also watch via The Amazon Music channel on Twitch or via the Amazon Music app.

Tickets are on sale now. The ACM official Instagram account posted, “One Night. One Stage. Country Music’s Best. You’re invited to the 61st #ACMawards happening LIVE Sunday, May 17, from the @mgmgrand, featuring once-in-a-lifetime performances, unexpected collaborations, and moments everyone will be talking about! Hurry and get your tickets to this incredible night! Link in bio.”