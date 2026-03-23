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Our Mutt Monday Dog This Week Is Mazey

Mazey is our Mutt Monday dog this week and she is ready to be adopted. Mazey is the sweetest gal with a fun, goofy personality that will instantly make you…

Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe
Mutt Monday Dog
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Mazey is our Mutt Monday dog this week and she is ready to be adopted. Mazey is the sweetest gal with a fun, goofy personality that will instantly make you fall in love! She loves meeting new people, playing and frolicking around, and truly brings a little sunshine wherever she goes. Mazey is incredibly affectionate and happiest when she’s by your side, soaking up all the love she can get. With her joyful spirit and loving heart, she’s sure to make the perfect best friend and a wonderful addition to any home. She is a 41 pound, 1 year old All American Girl.

Where Pet Pal Animal Shelter Is

Every Monday we highlight a dog that is available for adoption at Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Our Mutt Monday dog is Mazey this week and she is available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

Pet Pal's Mission Statement is, "Our mission is to rescue dogs and cats from shelters that may otherwise be euthanized due to time limitations, illness, injuries or lack of socialization and training. We are dedicated to educating the public about the pet overpopulation crisis, the importance of spaying/neutering, and responsible pet ownership."

Finally, Pet Pal is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. Pet Pal is located at 405 22nd Street South in St. Pete. They also have a thrift store that supports the efforts of the shelter.

When you go to a shelter to look for an animal, seeing all the dogs will be emotional. Getting an animal is a huge life decision but it is also a gratifying one as well.

If you adopt our Mutt Monday dog, Mazey, it is sure to brighten up your life. Check her out at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

995 qykmutt monday
Tampa Bay's Morning KreweEditor
Kevin is a member of Tampa Bay‘s Hometown Morning Krewe on 995 QYK. He has been with the station for 25 years, is a Tampa native, and went to Jesuit High School and USF. Go Bulls!. He is passionate about all things Tampa Bay. Kevin writes articles on the ongoing road projects around the Tampa Bay area, awards that Tampa Bay cities and businesses have won and country music happenings around the Bay area. He is always doing many things with his wife and kids. He loves to read books and play video games in his spare time.
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