Listen To Your Morning Krewe For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Kid Rock

Get ready for an all-out American party! Kid Rock is bringing the Freedom 250 Tour – The Road to Nashville to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 30, 2026 — and we’ve got your chance to win!

Listen this week at 8 A.M for your chance to be there!

Joining him on stage are fan favorites Big & Rich and Them Dirty Roses, making this a can’t-miss night packed with country, rock, and pure high-energy vibes.

From chart-topping hits to crowd-hyping anthems, Kid Rock delivers a live show like no other — and this tour stop is guaranteed to be unforgettable.

Contest Rules: