Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Listen To Your Morning Krewe For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Kid Rock

Get ready for an all-out American party! Kid Rock is bringing the Freedom 250 Tour – The Road to Nashville to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 30, 2026…

smckenzie

Get ready for an all-out American party! Kid Rock is bringing the Freedom 250 Tour – The Road to Nashville to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 30, 2026 — and we’ve got your chance to win!

Listen this week at 8 A.M for your chance to be there!

Joining him on stage are fan favorites Big & Rich and Them Dirty Roses, making this a can’t-miss night packed with country, rock, and pure high-energy vibes.

From chart-topping hits to crowd-hyping anthems, Kid Rock delivers a live show like no other — and this tour stop is guaranteed to be unforgettable.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 3/23-3/27/2026
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3/23-3/27/2026
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Kid Rock at MidFL Amp on May 30th, 2026
  • Prize Value: $71.00
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation

Kid Rock
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
KC Has Your 4 Pack Of Tickets To Busch Garden Food, Wine & Garden Festival
ContestsKC Has Your 4 Pack Of Tickets To Busch Garden Food, Wine & Garden Festivalsmckenzie
Shoot Your Shot Sweepstakes 🏀🍗
ContestsShoot Your Shot Sweepstakes 🏀🍗Elizabeth Urban
Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Del McCoury
ContestsEnter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Del McCourysmckenzie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect