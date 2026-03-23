Listen To Your Morning Krewe For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Kid Rock

Get ready for an all-out American party! Kid Rock is bringing the Freedom 250 Tour – The Road to Nashville to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 30, 2026 — and we’ve got your chance to win!
Listen this week at 8 A.M for your chance to be there!
Joining him on stage are fan favorites Big & Rich and Them Dirty Roses, making this a can’t-miss night packed with country, rock, and pure high-energy vibes.
From chart-topping hits to crowd-hyping anthems, Kid Rock delivers a live show like no other — and this tour stop is guaranteed to be unforgettable.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 3/23-3/27/2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3/23-3/27/2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Kid Rock at MidFL Amp on May 30th, 2026
- Prize Value: $71.00
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation