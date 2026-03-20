Willie Nelson Drops 79th Solo Album ‘Dream Chaser’ Featuring Bob Dylan Collaboration

Willie Nelson announced Dream Chaser, his 79th solo studio album and 156th overall, due May 29 via Legacy Recordings. The project continues Nelson's long-running creative partnership with producer Buddy Cannon and features "I Can't Read Your Mind," co-written with fellow legend Bob Dylan, their first songwriting collaboration in decades.

"Bob Dylan and I were talking a while back about writing a song together. He had an idea of 'I can't read your mind.' We started with, 'I can't read your mind. The letters are too small.' I handed that over to Buddy, and he took it and turned it into a good song. That's pretty rare with Bob," Nelson shared.

The 10-track album opens with the title song and includes "Fly Away," "We'd Make a Good Movie," "Whiskey Wants Me To" and "Developing My Pictures." Writers across the project include Mickey Raphael, Donald W. Poythress, Anna Lisa Graham, and Earl Montgomery, as well as Cannon's frequent collaborators Bobby Tomberlin and Bobby Whitlock. The first single, "Dream Chaser," is available now.

Nelson and Dylan have shared the road in recent years, most recently headlining the Outlaw Music Festival Tour together in the summers of 2024 and 2025. Dream Chaser follows Nelson's 2025 Merle Haggard tribute "Workin' Man: Willie Sings Merle" and arrives as he continues to draw GRAMMY attention — his "A Beautiful Time" won Best Country Album at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, and his "Oh What a Beautiful World" earned a nomination for Best Traditional Country Album at the 2026 GRAMMYs.