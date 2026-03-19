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Kid Rock’s Bar Suffers from a Structure Fire

Kid Rock’s bar, Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk & Rock n’ Roll Steakhouse, which is a Nashville staple, was recently impacted by a structure fire, raising concern among fans, locals, and anyone who’s ever spent a…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Kid Rock performs on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Kid Rock’s bar, Kid Rock's Big Honky Tonk & Rock n' Roll Steakhouse, which is a Nashville staple, was recently impacted by a structure fire, raising concern among fans, locals, and anyone who’s ever spent a wild night on Broadway.  

What Happened to Kid Rock's Bar?  

On Tuesday morning, March 17, firefighters were called to respond to a fire, as reported by WKRN. Multiple fire department crews responded to the call, and after the fire had been extinguished, the damage inside the building was visible.  

The fire caused traffic since the road near the restaurant was temporarily closed. According to reports, the fire originated in the VIP room on the mezzanine near the window, and the cause is a heating element igniting a piece of insulation, sparking the fire. Firefighters used a ladder to gain access to the bar to extinguish the fire.  

There were no injuries reported.  

Kid Rock, whose real name is Bob Ritchie, has previously said on social media that he was not involved in the daily operation of the bar.  

A Nashville Landmark  

Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk isn’t just another bar. It’s one of the city’s most recognizable venues, attracting tourists and country music fans from all over the world. With five floors, four stages, six bars, and good food and entertainment, the venue has become a go-to stop in Nashville’s busy nightlife scene.  

There’s no word yet on whether the bar has reopened, as no updates have been posted on its official social media accounts. 

Kid Rock
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
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