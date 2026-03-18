This Day in Country History: March 18

From chart-topping hits to unforgettable performances and iconic moments, March 18 has seen its fair share of fascinating country music milestones. Keep reading for some incredible facts from this day in country music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

A couple of milestones for March 18 include:

2010: Blake Shelton had his first headlining concert at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Trace Adkins made a surprise appearance at Shelton's milestone concert.

Blake Shelton had his first headlining concert at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Trace Adkins made a surprise appearance at Shelton's milestone concert. 2012: Country music icon Randy Travis marked 25 years in the music industry with a tour stop in Gainesville, Texas. Over the course of his career, Travis has earned more than five Country Music Association awards and 10 Academy of Country Music honors, and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1986.

Country music icon Randy Travis marked 25 years in the music industry with a tour stop in Gainesville, Texas. Over the course of his career, Travis has earned more than five Country Music Association awards and 10 Academy of Country Music honors, and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1986. 2023: Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. This album spent 12 weeks at No. 1 on this chart, earning over 501,000 equivalent album units in the United States.

Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. This album spent 12 weeks at No. 1 on this chart, earning over 501,000 equivalent album units in the United States. 2023: During the Grand Ole Opry's St. Patrick's Day celebration concert, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood made surprise appearances. Scheduled performers for this fun event included Morgan Evans, Jameson Dodgers, Lauren Alaina, and Jeannie Seely.

Cultural Milestones

Country music has a rich legacy of entertaining and uplifting communities. Here are some standout cultural moments:

1934: Country singer Charley Pride was born on March 18 in Sledge, Mississippi. Pride was recognized as one of country music's first Black performers and made it big in the genre with chart toppers such as "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'" and “Crystal Chandeliers.”

Country singer Charley Pride was born on March 18 in Sledge, Mississippi. Pride was recognized as one of country music's first Black performers and made it big in the genre with chart toppers such as "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'" and “Crystal Chandeliers.” 2017: Country music diva Reba McEntire performed at the Celebrity Fight Night in Phoenix, Arizona. This popular event benefited the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Institute.

Country music diva Reba McEntire performed at the Celebrity Fight Night in Phoenix, Arizona. This popular event benefited the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Institute. 2017: The band known for its hit song "If It Wasn't For You," Lonestar, played a benefit concert at the West Plains Civic Center in West Plains, Missouri. Proceeds from this concert went to cystic fibrosis research.

The band known for its hit song "If It Wasn't For You," Lonestar, played a benefit concert at the West Plains Civic Center in West Plains, Missouri. Proceeds from this concert went to cystic fibrosis research. 2019: Kathy Mattea received an American Master Award from the Berklee College of Music. This prestigious award is given to those who have an impact or major influence on their industry, such as Mattea's contribution to country and folk.

Kathy Mattea received an American Master Award from the Berklee College of Music. This prestigious award is given to those who have an impact or major influence on their industry, such as Mattea's contribution to country and folk. 2019: The Country Music Hall of Fame announced its inductees. Honors went to Brooks & Dunn, Ray Stevens, and comedian Jerry Bradley. Brooks & Dunn received the Modern Era category, Ray Stevens the Veteran Era artist, and Jerry Bradley got the non-performer induction.

Notable Recordings and Performances

March 18 had some interesting shows and performances on this day in country music history, including:

2015 : Lee Brice's "Drinking Class" received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. In 2023, this song received a 2x Platinum certification.

: Lee Brice's "Drinking Class" received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. In 2023, this song received a 2x Platinum certification. 2 017: Country great Brad Paisley paid tribute to the late Chuck Berry with his rendition of "Johnny B. Goode" to honor Berry on the day he died, March 18, 2017. This show was held at the Runaway Country Music Festival in Kissimmee, Florida.

Country great Brad Paisley paid tribute to the late Chuck Berry with his rendition of "Johnny B. Goode" to honor Berry on the day he died, March 18, 2017. This show was held at the Runaway Country Music Festival in Kissimmee, Florida. 2017: Country music band Lonestar performed at the Cystic Fibrosis Benefit at the West Plains Civic Center in West Plains, Missouri.

Country music band Lonestar performed at the Cystic Fibrosis Benefit at the West Plains Civic Center in West Plains, Missouri. 2018: Grammy-nominated Cassadee Pope sang the national anthem at the NASCAR Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

Grammy-nominated Cassadee Pope sang the national anthem at the NASCAR Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. 2018: Kacey Musgraves' "Blowin' Smoke" received a Platinum certification, and Luke Combs received a 3x Platinum for "When It Rains It Pours," and his "Beautiful Crazy" had gotten a 2x Platinum on this same date.

Kacey Musgraves' "Blowin' Smoke" received a Platinum certification, and Luke Combs received a 3x Platinum for "When It Rains It Pours," and his "Beautiful Crazy" had gotten a 2x Platinum on this same date. 2022: Capitol Records released Carrie Underwood's "Ghost Story" to country radio. This song was a track from Underwood's ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Country music's evolution is evident in its genre-crossing superstars and how it has weathered unprecedented global challenges. From groundbreaking international tours to pandemic-related setbacks and innovative acts of solidarity, these moments highlight the industry's resilience and capacity for reinvention:

2012: Taylor Swift performed at the Vector Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, with her country music style on the Speak Now World Tour. Today, Swift is one of the most popular and highest-paid pop stars, crossing genres from country to pop.

Taylor Swift performed at the Vector Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, with her country music style on the Speak Now World Tour. Today, Swift is one of the most popular and highest-paid pop stars, crossing genres from country to pop. 2014: The "Long Time Coming" singer Jessie James Decker and her football player husband Eric Decker welcomed a baby girl, Vivianne Rose.

The "Long Time Coming" singer Jessie James Decker and her football player husband Eric Decker welcomed a baby girl, Vivianne Rose. 2017: The legendary rocker Chuck Berry died at the age of 90. While known for his unique style of early rock and roll, he also co-wrote songs for Buck Owens, Emmylou Harris, George Jones, and Waylon Jennings.

The legendary rocker Chuck Berry died at the age of 90. While known for his unique style of early rock and roll, he also co-wrote songs for Buck Owens, Emmylou Harris, George Jones, and Waylon Jennings. 2020: Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Sturgill Simpson canceled his A Good Lookin' Tour. He was to have had Tyler Childers as a special guest at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Sturgill Simpson canceled his A Good Lookin' Tour. He was to have had Tyler Childers as a special guest at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada. 2020: Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of the country music duo Florida Georgia Line gifted their employees at the FGL House restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, $1,000 each. This gift was to help compensate for the loss of revenue due to COVID restrictions.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of the country music duo Florida Georgia Line gifted their employees at the FGL House restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, $1,000 each. This gift was to help compensate for the loss of revenue due to COVID restrictions. 2020: Reba McEntire announced that she and Brooks & Dunn were canceling their Las Vegas residency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The residency show was scheduled for April 8 through 18, and was rescheduled for June.