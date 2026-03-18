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Scotty McCreery and Darius Rucker Perform ‘Bottle Rockets’ Together for First Time in London

Scotty McCreery brought out surprise guest Darius Rucker for a memorable performance at C2C: Country 2 Country in London on March 13, delivering the first-ever live duet of their No….

Jennifer Eggleston
A split image of Darius Rucker and Scotty McCreery
Jason Kempin via Getty Images / Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Scotty McCreery brought out surprise guest Darius Rucker for a memorable performance at C2C: Country 2 Country in London on March 13, delivering the first-ever live duet of their No. 1 hit "Bottle Rockets" in front of a packed crowd at The O2.

"Unreal night in London!" McCreery wrote on Instagram, along with photos. "Singing 'Bottle Rockets' with D for the first time at The O2 during C2C is definitely one for the memory book. Thanks for coming out, Darius!!"

"Bottle Rockets," a No. 1 hit for McCreery and Hootie & the Blowfish in 2025, marked the first time the two singers had ever performed the song live together. The track features a rerecording of the band's 1995 hit "Hold My Hand." The duo also performed "Wagon Wheel," a 2013 smash for Rucker.

Entertainment Focus raved, "It ultimately took Scotty McCreery to deliver the kind of upbeat, crowd-pleasing country music that long-time C2C audiences have come to expect."

McCreery's C2C run included stops in Berlin on March 6, Belfast on March 14, and Glasgow on March 15, in addition to the London date. He is set to perform with the Grand Ole Opry at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Friday, March 20. You can find all of his upcoming stops on his official site.

Darius RuckerScotty McCreery
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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