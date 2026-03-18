Scotty McCreery and Darius Rucker Perform ‘Bottle Rockets’ Together for First Time in London

Scotty McCreery brought out surprise guest Darius Rucker for a memorable performance at C2C: Country 2 Country in London on March 13, delivering the first-ever live duet of their No. 1 hit "Bottle Rockets" in front of a packed crowd at The O2.

"Unreal night in London!" McCreery wrote on Instagram, along with photos. "Singing 'Bottle Rockets' with D for the first time at The O2 during C2C is definitely one for the memory book. Thanks for coming out, Darius!!"

"Bottle Rockets," a No. 1 hit for McCreery and Hootie & the Blowfish in 2025, marked the first time the two singers had ever performed the song live together. The track features a rerecording of the band's 1995 hit "Hold My Hand." The duo also performed "Wagon Wheel," a 2013 smash for Rucker.

Entertainment Focus raved, "It ultimately took Scotty McCreery to deliver the kind of upbeat, crowd-pleasing country music that long-time C2C audiences have come to expect."