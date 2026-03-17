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Lainey Wilson Plans Surprises for Stagecoach Headlining Debut Next Month

Lainey Wilson is set to headline the Stagecoach Festival for the first time, taking the main stage at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 25. The appearance…

Jennifer Eggleston
Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Lainey Wilson is set to headline the Stagecoach Festival for the first time, taking the main stage at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 25. The appearance marks a career milestone for Wilson, who first played the festival in 2022 on a smaller stage. The headline slot comes on the heels of her GRAMMY-nominated album Whirlwind and a world tour that kicked off in Zurich in March 2025 and wrapped in Orlando, Florida, in November 2025.

Wilson is also expanding her reach beyond music. She makes her feature film debut as Amy in Reminders of Him, the big-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling 2022 novel, now in theaters. The film, released March 13, also stars Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, Rudy Pankow, Lauren Graham, and Bradley Whitford. It marks Wilson's first leading role on the big screen, following her recurring appearances as Abby, a country singer, in Season 5 of Yellowstone.

Wilson offered a preview of what fans can expect at Stagecoach while attending the Reminders of Him premiere in Los Angeles on March 9.

"We are in the weeds right now with planning our Stagecoach set, and we've got some really cool things," Wilson shared. "I actually was talking to my band leader earlier today. It is going to be really great, and we got some surprises."

She added a word of caution for anyone hoping for specifics. "I don't need to say too much, I'll be telling you too much, but it's really cool," the country singer added. "I think it's definitely going to be an elevated show. I feel like we're getting to play some stuff that we haven't played in a minute, and it's going to be a fun show."

Wilson headlines Stagecoach alongside Cody Johnson and Post Malone. The festival runs April 24-26 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Colleen HooverLainey Wilson
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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