Kane Brown Releases ‘Woman,’ Announces 2026 Tour Dates and Nashville Bar Opening

Kane Brown releases "Woman" via Sony Music Nashville, a feel-good single inspired by and dedicated to his wife, Katelyn Brown. The track follows his widely acclaimed 2025 album, The High Road, and marks what Brown describes as a new era in his music. Produced by Dann Huff, "Woman" blends Brown's signature modern, pop-infused country sound with an infectious, dance-ready energy. Brown co-wrote the song with John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, and Taylor Phillips.

"I couldn't be more excited about releasing 'Woman.' I have had a feeling about this song since the day that we wrote it, and it really represents a new era of music for me. The video, the song, the energy that it is bringing — I can't wait for the world to hear it," Brown shared in a statement.

The title came to Brown mid-writing session in an unexpected moment. Of the track, Brown said in an interview, "We were finishing this one song we were working on, and I just got up to go warm up my food, and as I'm warming up my food, this title just falls in my lap, 'They're talking about girls, but I got a woman,'" he explained. "So I went and sat down, and I told em, 'I think I got the next song we're going to work on.' And they said, 'What is it?' And I told them, and they're like, 'Where's that been all day?' I said, 'I literally just thought about it in the kitchen.' And I don't know, it kind of just wrote itself."

An official music video, filmed at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, accompanies the single. Shot with a vibrant 1990s aesthetic, the video features cameos from Katelyn Brown and the couple's daughter, Kingsley, reinforcing the song's personal theme. Brown had been teasing the track at live shows for the past month before its release.