RJ IS Our Mutt Monday Dog This Week

Our Mutt Monday dog this week is RJ and he is ready to be adopted. RJ is the kind of dog who knows exactly how to win you over, starting with those adorable, big brown eyes. When he is not perfecting that look, he is busy playing with his toys and having fun in the play yard. He is ready to bring joy, laughter, and a whole lot of heart into a home that is lucky enough to call him theirs.

RJ is a 3 year old, 59 pound Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Thanks to the Pit Project and his guardian angel, Tristen Sussman, RJ’s adoption fee is $75. You must own your home to adopt him.

Where Pet Pal Animal Shelter Is

Every Monday we highlight a dog that is available for adoption at Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Our Mutt Monday dog is RJ this week and he is available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

Pet Pal's Mission Statement is, "Our mission is to rescue dogs and cats from shelters that may otherwise be euthanized due to time limitations, illness, injuries or lack of socialization and training. We are dedicated to educating the public about the pet overpopulation crisis, the importance of spaying/neutering, and responsible pet ownership."

Finally, Pet Pal is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. Pet Pal is located at 405 22nd Street South in St. Pete. They also have a thrift store that supports the efforts of the shelter.

When you go to a shelter to look for an animal, seeing all the dogs will be emotional. Getting an animal is a huge life decision but it is also a gratifying one as well.