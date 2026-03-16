Listen To Your Morning Krewe To Win A Pair Of A Pair of Friday Passes To Tortuga Festival 2026

Tortuga returns April 10th through April 12 and QYK has your chance to win a pair of passes for FRIDAY ONLY. Tune into your Morning Krewe at 8:20 A.M all weekend long for the keyword, text in and give yourself a shot!
Single day and weekend passes are ON SALE NOW!🔥 Pick your perfect beach day this April to see some of your favorite Country Acts on Ft. Lauderdale Beach at tortugamusicfestival.com! 🏝️
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 3/16-3/20/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3/16-3/20/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of Friday passes to Tortuga Festival
- Prize Value: $150
- Who Is Providing the Prize: Station