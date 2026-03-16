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Listen To Your Morning Krewe To Win A Pair Of A Pair of Friday Passes To Tortuga Festival 2026

Tortuga returns April 10th through April 12 and QYK has your chance to win a pair of passes for FRIDAY ONLY. Tune into your Morning Krewe at 8:20 A.M all…

smckenzie

Tortuga returns April 10th through April 12 and QYK has your chance to win a pair of passes for FRIDAY ONLY. Tune into your Morning Krewe at 8:20 A.M all weekend long for the keyword, text in and give yourself a shot!

Single day and weekend passes are ON SALE NOW!🔥 Pick your perfect beach day this April to see some of your favorite Country Acts on Ft. Lauderdale Beach at tortugamusicfestival.com! 🏝️

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 3/16-3/20/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3/16-3/20/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of Friday passes to Tortuga Festival
  • Prize Value: $150
  • Who Is Providing the Prize: Station

Tortuga Music Fest
smckenzieWriter
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