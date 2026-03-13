Text To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Ella Langley

Ella Langley will be at Hertz Arena on May 14th, 2026. Listen all weekend for the keywords, text in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to her sold out show.

Her breakthrough came with the hit duet “You Look Like You Love Me” with Riley Green, which topped the country radio charts and helped introduce her to a wider audience. The song appeared on her 2024 debut album Hungover, which showcased her blend of country, Southern rock, and raw songwriting.

Langley quickly became one of country music’s fastest-rising stars, earning major recognition at the Country Music Association Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards, where she won multiple honors including New Female Artist of the Year. With chart-topping singles, major tours, and collaborations with top artists, she’s now considered one of the most promising new voices in modern country music.

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