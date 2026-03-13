Langley and Moroney Become First Women to Top Billboard 200 and Hot 100 Simultaneously

Ella Langley and Megan Moroney have made country music history, becoming the first pair of women who primarily record country music to simultaneously top the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 — Langley with "Choosin' Texas" returning to No. 1 for a second week, and Moroney with her third studio album, Cloud 9, debuting at the top. Industry observers say the milestone reflects a fan-driven shift reshaping the genre.

"These aren't flukes or one-off viral hits," said Leslie Fram, co-founder and CEO of FEMco, a Nashville-based consulting collective. "Megan Moroney built her base through relentless touring and social buzz. Ella Langley's incredible song has real staying power and even crossover appeal beyond country.

"And they're doing it while country radio remains male-dominated," Fram adds, noting that there is just one female artist in the current top 15 on the country airplay charts. "That contrast makes it extra satisfying: the fans and streaming metrics are speaking louder than gatekeepers."

Both musicians have gained visibility and traction with their audiences by using intelligent fan engagement methods: Moroney went viral with his hit single "Tennessee Orange" on social media, while Langley used fun interactions with fans in public to build a very loyal fan base. Langley's crossover appeal is evident in "Choosin' Texas," co-written and co-produced with Miranda Lambert, and in prior collaborations with artists outside the genre. Moroney's Cloud 9 features duets with Ed Sheeran on "I Only Miss You" and Kacey Musgraves on "Bells & Whistles."

Moroney also made a bold, fan-focused statement ahead of the album's Feb. 20 release, embarking on a nine-city, nine-day tour with tickets priced at $9, a concept designed to maximize accessibility and block scalpers.

"Megan came to us and said she wanted to do something crazy for her fans: nine cities, nine days, $9 tickets. It was her idea, and it was a brilliant one," said Elisa Vazzana, Moroney's touring agent at United Talent Agency, adding that anti-bot measures were put in place. "Tickets had to be purchased in person at the box office, two per person, and everyone had to be present. At a $9 price point, we were not going to let these end up on secondaries."