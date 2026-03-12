Backstage Country
Kacey Musgraves Drops Cheeky New Song, Announces Forthcoming Album

Kacey Musgraves attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves dropped a new song and music video on Wednesday, March 11, and with a title like “Dry Spell,” you already know this one’s best listened to with headphones on. Consider this your PSA: watch the video for when you’re at home, there are a lot of sexually suggestive scenes you probably wouldn’t want your boss walking in on.  

Kacey Musgraves and her Honest Take on Singledom  

Aside from releasing the record’s lead single, the Texas native also announced her upcoming studio album, Middle of Nowhere. Speaking about the new project in a statement, she shared, “The bulk of this record was made during the longest single period of my life, and I found that for the first time, it actually felt incredible being alone and existing in a space not defined by anyone else.”  

It makes sense that the album’s lead single is “Dry Spell.”  

Witty and Relatable ‘Dry Spell’  

Co-written with longtime collaborators Shane McAnally, Luke Laird, and Josh Osborne, the track is a relatable song for those who have been single for a long time. It’s packed with witty innuendo that only Musgraves can pull off. The first verse didn't dilly-dally and immediately set the tone for the whole song with a hilariously cheeky vibe.  

“It's been a real long three-hundred and thirty-five days / And the last time, it wasn't good anyway / I'm so lonely, lonely with a capital "H" / If you know what I mean, I've been sitting on the washing machine.”  

(If you didn’t get the last two lines, you’re probably too young to listen to this song.) 

The chorus really drives home the singer’s “dry spell,” leaning heavily into playful innuendos: “Ain't nobody's tool up in my shed / Ain't nobody's boots under my bed / Ain't nobody's truck up in my drive / For a late night call, for a real good time / Ain't no new notches on my belt / And I'm tired of keepin' my hands to myself / 911, it's officially a cry for help / Y'all, I'm going through a dry spell, yep.”

Accompanying Music Video 

The video seems pretty unassuming at first, but about 35 seconds in, the double entendres start piling up. We see Musgraves pull up to a supermarket for a grocery run, dressed like any of us on a quick errand—wearing a hoodie, baggy shorts, socks, and sliders.  

Since she’s undergoing a dry spell, everything she sees inside the grocery store becomes subtly sexual, including round fruits, glazed pastries, and a carton of misspelled “Orgy” juice.   

It’s a cheeky video from start to finish, perfectly matching the song’s playful tone. 

Kacey Musgraves
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
