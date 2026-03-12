Ella Langley Makes History as Third Woman to Hold Top Two Spots on Hot Country Songs Chart

Ella Langley has claimed the top two positions on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart dated March 14, with "Choosin' Texas" logging its 15th week at No. 1 and "Be Her" rising to No. 2. The Hope Hull, Alaska, native becomes just the third woman in the chart's history to hold both spots simultaneously, joining Taylor Swift, who did so in October 2012 during the rollout of Red, and Beyoncé, who accomplished the feat in April 2024 during the debut week of Cowboy Carter.

Overall, Langley is the ninth artist to command the chart's top two positions at once — a feat achieved across just 64 chart weeks by any act. Before 2012, when streaming began reshaping music consumption, it had lasted only five weeks in total. "Be Her" tallied 11.8 million streams, 29.2 million in radio audience reach, and 2,000 sold during the Feb. 27–March 5 tracking week, according to Luminate. The rise marks Langley's seventh top-10 hit on Hot Country Songs.

"Choosin' Texas" drew 21.9 million official U.S. streams, 44.1 million in radio airplay audience impressions, and 6,000 sold during the same tracking period. The song reached No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 in February, becoming the first title by a woman to simultaneously top the Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts. It has since returned to the Hot 100 summit a second time. When Megan Moroney's Cloud 9 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 the week of March 7, it marked the first time two women known primarily for country music had simultaneously led those all-genre charts.