Ingrid Andress Plans Six-City Tour to Preview Unreleased Songs

Ingrid Andress has announced the Low-Key Sessions, a six-city tour kicking off May 8 in Newport, Kentucky, and wrapping May 15 in Minneapolis. The stripped-down run will feature Andress performing at the piano with a guitarist, previewing new music ahead of its wider release.

"New music is on the way, and before the world hears it, I want to share these songs — and the stories behind them — in a way that feels truly up close and personal," Andress shares. "The Low-Key Sessions will be just me, my piano, and a guitar player in an intimate setting. I can't wait to get back out there and share what I've been working on with the people who've always meant the most — my fans."

Setlists for the shows were shaped in part by fan submissions on social media, and performances will include unreleased material alongside a selection of favorites. The tour also follows the release of Andress' new song "Now I Know," as she puts the finishing touches on her third studio album.

The forthcoming LP will follow her celebrated debut, Lady Like, and its 2022 successor, Good Person. Lady Like produced her first No. 1 single, "More Hearts Than Mine," which is certified multi-platinum, and earned Andress three GRAMMY nominations — Best New Artist, Best Country Album, and Best Country Song — making her the only country artist nominated in a Big Four GRAMMY category that year. Good Person featured the GRAMMY-nominated, platinum-certified No. 1 duet "Wishful Drinking" with Sam Hunt.