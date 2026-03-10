Kameron Marlowe Releases New Single ‘No Need For Leavin” via Sony Music Nashville

Kameron Marlowe releases "No Need For Leavin'" via Sony Music Nashville, a slow-burning new single that captures the late-night moment when a relationship hangs by a thread, and the decision to fight rather than walk away becomes everything.

The song features bluesy grooves and steel guitar accents. The song represents an important step forward in Marlowe's vocal development, as he tends to use softer, more soulful vocal phrases. This allows him to perform one of the most aggressive and passionate performances of his career to date. A stark black-and-white music video accompanies the single.

The Kannapolis, North Carolina, native drew early inspiration from artists including Keith Whitley and Stevie Ray Vaughan, singing in church before forming a band in high school. After dropping out of college to support his family, he worked as an auto parts salesman for General Motors before appearing on NBC's "The Voice" in 2018, which led him to Nashville. He released his debut single, "Giving You Up," in June 2019. He developed his audience with his 2022 debut album, We Were Cowboys. He's also made two more albums, Keepin' the Lights On (2024) and Sad Songs For The Soul (2025), which added to his stature.

Three albums in, Marlowe has amassed more than 1.2 billion global streams and earned multiple RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications.

The new release arrives as Marlowe enters one of the busiest touring stretches of his career. He is currently appearing at C2C Festival in London, Glasgow, and Belfast alongside Zach Top and Brooks & Dunn. A 23-city U.S. headline run follows, with stops at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth and The Caverns in Pelham, Ala., among others. He is also set to open for Post Malone at Stagecoach and will join Ella Langley's Dandelion Tour on select summer dates.