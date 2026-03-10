Dasha Shares Behind the Scenes of Tucker Wetmore’s End of Tour Prank

Dasha just concluded touring with Tucker Wetmore as one of his openers. To celebrate their time together, the “Austin” singer decided to prank Wetmore by dressing up like him. She shared the hilarious behind-the-scenes and what it took to successfully prank Wetmore.

Dasha Pranked Tucker Wetmore After the Tour

In an Instagram reel, the California native was seen thinking of what country tour prank to do on Wetmore. On her last night, Wetmore’s team told her that he would call her back on stage to thank her and sing “Happy Birthday” to her. But what Wetmore didn’t know, Dasha was planning to come out on stage looking like him.

She also drew Wetmore’s signature mustache on her face, joking that she was ruining her makeup in the process. When she asked if the mustache looked good on her, the person filming joked that she looked like Mario. Without missing a beat, she replied, “Mario? It’s-a me, Luigi!”

She then raided the Washington-born singer’s closet, throwing on his camo shirt, Wrangler jeans, boots, and hat to complete the look.

Stunned Wetmore

When Wetmore called Dasha back on stage, the “Brunette” singer was stunned when the pop country singer stepped back on stage looking (and dancing) like him. Wetmore joked that Dasha’s mustache looked better than his.

Wetmore also surprised her with a gift, a canned drink that she had to finish on the spot. Dasha cracked it open, knelt in front of the crowd, flipped Wetmore the bird, and chugged the drink before spraying some of it onto the fans in front of her. Watching the chaos unfold, Wetmore yelled, “Oh my God, you spit on the fans!”