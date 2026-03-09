Your Morning Krewe Has A Pair Of Tickets To See Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan is coming to MIDFL Amp on September 10, 2026, with his "Word On The Street Tour". Listen at 8:20 A.M for your chance to win a pair of tickets. Support includes Lauren Watkins. Lanie Gardner, Randall King, and DJ Rock

Tampa, get ready for a country party under the stars! Luke Bryan is bringing his electrifying live show to the MIDFL Amp on September 10, 2026 — and it’s guaranteed to be one of the biggest nights of the year.

Known for his chart-topping hits and high-energy performances, Luke Bryan has delivered fan favorites like “Country Girl (Shake It for Me),” “Play It Again,” “Drunk on You,” “One Margarita,” and many more. Whether it’s heartfelt ballads or stadium-shaking anthems, Luke knows how to keep the crowd on its feet from the first song to the encore.

Expect big production, nonstop sing-alongs, and that signature Luke Bryan energy that turns every show into a full-blown country celebration.

Contest Rules: