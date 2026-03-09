Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Chasco Fiesta

Backstage Country
Come celebrate 104 years of The Chasco Fiesta!  Starting March 20th – nine days of food, fun, & entertainment with live music every night.  Enter now for your chance to…

Come celebrate 104 years of The Chasco Fiesta!  Starting March 20th – nine days of food, fun, & entertainment with live music every night.  Enter now for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets.

Sims Park Amphitheatre, New Port Richey

Saturday, March 28th  JOHN CARTER CASH, SON OF MUSIC LEGENDS JOHNNY CASH AND JUNE CARTER CASH AND CASSIDY DANIELS, A FINALIST FROM THE HIT TV COMPETITION “THE ROAD.” 

Gates open at 6PM For more information, click HERE

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 3/9-3/22/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3.23.26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A4 pack of ticket to Chasco Fiesta
  • Prize Value: $40
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: CHASCO FIESTA       
