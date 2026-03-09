Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Chasco Fiesta

Come celebrate 104 years of The Chasco Fiesta! Starting March 20th – nine days of food, fun, & entertainment with live music every night. Enter now for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets.
Where
Sims Park Amphitheatre, New Port Richey
Country Concert Info
Saturday, March 28th JOHN CARTER CASH, SON OF MUSIC LEGENDS JOHNNY CASH AND JUNE CARTER CASH AND CASSIDY DANIELS, A FINALIST FROM THE HIT TV COMPETITION “THE ROAD.”
Gates open at 6PM For more information, click HERE
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 3/9-3/22/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3.23.26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A4 pack of ticket to Chasco Fiesta
- Prize Value: $40
- Who Is Providing The Prize: CHASCO FIESTA