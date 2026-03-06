Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Text To Win A Pair Of 3-Day Passes To Tortuga Festival 2026

Tortuga returns April 10th through April 12 and QYK has your chance to win a pair of 3-Day passes. Tune in all weekend long for the keyword, text in and…

smckenzie

Tortuga returns April 10th through April 12 and QYK has your chance to win a pair of 3-Day passes. Tune in all weekend long for the keyword, text in and give yourself a shot!

Single day and weekend passes are ON SALE NOW!🔥 Pick your perfect beach day this April to see Post Malone, Riley Green and Kenny Chesney and many more on Ft. Lauderdale Beach at tortugamusicfestival.com! 🏝️

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Text To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 3/6-3/8/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3/9/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of 3 day passes to Tortuga Festival
  • Prize Value: $300
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation

Tortuga Music Festival
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
KC Has Your Tickets To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Rock The Country
ContestsKC Has Your Tickets To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Rock The Countrysmckenzie
Listen To Your Morning Krewe For A Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Zach Bryan
ContestsListen To Your Morning Krewe For A Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Zach Bryansmckenzie
Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Hank Williams Jr
ContestsEnter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Hank Williams Jrsmckenzie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect