Megan Moroney Transforms ‘The Tonight Show’ Set into a Pharmacy for a Performance of ‘Medicine’

Megan Moroney went all out when she visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform her song “Medicine.” She transformed the stage into a pink pharmacy, providing viewers with a visual experience that matched not only the song’s theme but also Moroney’s pink era.

Megan Moroney Performs ‘Medicine’

Co-written with Connie Harrington, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Jessi Alexander, Moroney sings of a man who cheated on her and whom she tried to give a dose of his own medicine: “Is it bitter going down, down, down? / You don't like it too much, do you? / Coming back around, round, round / Ain't as fun when it's happening to you / Oh, poor, poor you, now, who's the fool? / Say I'm messing with your head again / Well, how you like the taste of your own medicine?”

For her performance, The Tonight Show stage was transformed into Cloud 9 Pharmacy, complete with pill bottles.

'Cloud 9' Climbs the Billboard 200 Chart

Moroney’s performance at Fallon’s show followed the announcement that her latest album, Cloud 9, topped the Billboard 200 chart, a first for her. Not only did the album make an impressive 147,000 equivalent album units, making it the best first-week sales for her, but it’s also the highest for any country artist this year.