Megan Moroney Transforms ‘The Tonight Show’ Set into a Pharmacy for a Performance of ‘Medicine’

Megan Moroney went all out when she visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform her song “Medicine.” She transformed the stage into a pink pharmacy, providing viewers with a visual…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Megan Moroney performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Megan Moroney performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Megan Moroney went all out when she visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform her song “Medicine.” She transformed the stage into a pink pharmacy, providing viewers with a visual experience that matched not only the song’s theme but also Moroney’s pink era.  

Megan Moroney Performs ‘Medicine’  

Co-written with Connie Harrington, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Jessi Alexander, Moroney sings of a man who cheated on her and whom she tried to give a dose of his own medicine: “Is it bitter going down, down, down? / You don't like it too much, do you? / Coming back around, round, round / Ain't as fun when it's happening to you / Oh, poor, poor you, now, who's the fool? / Say I'm messing with your head again / Well, how you like the taste of your own medicine?”  

For her performance, The Tonight Show stage was transformed into Cloud 9 Pharmacy, complete with pill bottles.  

Megan Moroney: Medicine | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

'Cloud 9' Climbs the Billboard 200 Chart  

Moroney’s performance at Fallon’s show followed the announcement that her latest album, Cloud 9, topped the Billboard 200 chart, a first for her. Not only did the album make an impressive 147,000 equivalent album units, making it the best first-week sales for her, but it’s also the highest for any country artist this year.   

Before going on tour, Moroney embarked on a series of pop-up shows in nine cities in nine days, performing in intimate venues for only $9. 

