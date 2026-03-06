Backstage Country
Armed Man Arrested at the Venue Hours Before a Megan Moroney Show

Megan Moroney performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Before Megan Moroney took the stage at the Akins Ford Arena in Athens last month, neither she nor her fans had any idea a dangerous situation had unfolded hours earlier. A man armed with a gun and a pocketknife was apprehended after trespassing at the venue. 

Trespasser Caught in Megan Moroney’s Georgia Show  

As reported by WSBTV, the venue’s security alerted police of an armed trespasser who was also caught taking pictures of the building’s interior and possibly the fans, concert goers, staff, and organizers inside. When police searched him, they found another magazine for his gun, a camera, and an electric skateboard.  

Identified David Allen; he told police that he just walked inside the venue, even though it was guarded. He explained that he was taking photos of the venue because he is scouting for a location for a movie called 21 Down, which is currently shooting at the University of Georgia.  

There is indeed a film titled 21 Down, starring Ashley Judd, that was in production at the university at the time. However, when police called to verify Allen’s claim, there was no record of him being involved. He was subsequently arrested and booked for trespassing at the Athens-Clarke County Jail.  

The Show Must Go On  

Moroney’s show continued as scheduled. The singer-songwriter performed some of her songs from her just-released Cloud 9 album.  

Cloud 9 came out on February 20 and topped the Billboard 200 album charts, making her the fifth woman in country music history to achieve this feat after Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, and Shania Twain. 

