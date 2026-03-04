This Day in Country History: March 4

On March 4, 1983, George Jones married his fourth wife, Nancy Sepulveda and wed in Woodville, Texas, at Jones' sister's home. They were married until Jones died in 2013. Are you interested in other facts from this day in country music history? Continue reading to discover breakthrough hits, band milestones, cultural shifts, notable performances, and other country music events that happened on March 4.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These breakthrough hits and milestones helped shape the history of country music:

1967: Merle Haggard released I'm A Lonesome Fugitive, an album for which he wrote most songs. It rose to No. 3 on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

Without these cultural milestones, country music wouldn't be the same today:

1980: The movie A Coal Miner's Daughter, about the life of Loretta Lynn, premiered in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Belle Meade Theater. It was a commercial success starring Sissy Spacek, who won a Best Actress Academy Award for her role as Loretta Lynn.

Notable Recordings and Performances

You may recall these March 4 recordings and performances that influenced the country music industry:

2008: Alan Jackson debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart with his 15th studio album, Good Time. Three singles from the album hit No. 1: "Country Boy," "Small Town Southern Man," and "Good Time."

Industry Changes and Challenges

These industry changes and challenges happened on March 4, significantly affecting the country music genre:

1996: Known as the Queen of Country Comedy, Minnie Pearl died at 83. She had performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville for over 50 years and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1975.

