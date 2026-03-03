Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll Plan for Twins Through Surrogate After IVF Struggles

Bunnie Xo is opening up about a new chapter in her and Jelly Roll's family journey. In her memoir, "Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic," the host of the Dumb Blonde podcast reveals that the couple has secured a surrogate and plans to pursue twins through IVF using her eggs and Jelly Roll's sperm.

"Now that we're finally stable financially and somewhat emotionally after all the healing we've done over this decade together, we're talking about the future — including growing our family," the 46-year-old wrote. "J and I have a surrogate, the sweetest woman ever, and soon I'll be starting my IVF stims."

"We're going to raise these babies in love and give them everything we were never given," she continued. "I can't wait to see a piece of me and him running around outside of our bodies."

The couple, married since 2016, began sharing their IVF journey publicly in 2024 after initially planning to keep it private. Jelly Roll, 41, is already father to Bailee Ann, 17, and Noah Buddy, 9, from previous relationships, and Bunnie has served as their stepmother. Twins would mark the first biological children for them together.

The road to this point has been physically grueling. A second IVF cycle in 2025 triggered a severe reaction to the drug Lupron, sending Bunnie into medical menopause. She described the experience as "hellacious", saying it was among the hardest things she had ever endured. Despite nearly walking away from the process, a call from her doctor in June 2025 delivered welcome news — not a pregnancy announcement, she clarified, but a meaningful step forward.

"[I'm] going through all of the emotions, the rollercoaster, the worry, just so that I can have a little piece of my husband and me," she said on her podcast in March. "Just a little piece wrapped in skin to add to the other two beautiful children that we have together."