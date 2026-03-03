Bailey Zimmerman Gets Emotional During Knoxville Stop of The Different Night Same Rodeo Tour

Bailey Zimmerman has continuously proven that he is one of country music’s hottest stars. Out on his current headlining tour, The Different Night Same Rodeo Tour, the 26-year-old singer showcased his talent and reflected on his success.

Bailey Zimmerman: “I’m About to Cry”

During the Knoxville stop of his tour, the Illinois native paused after singing his hits to address the crowd. “A lot of words are coming to my head, but I’m about to cry. Because this is the fourth arena show on the Different Night Same Rodeo Tour. And we have 9,500 people here right now. I’d say that’s pretty good for the white boy from a trailer park!”

Zimmerman continued, “Well, Knoxville, my name is Bailey Zimmerman. I’m from a small town in southern Illinois called Louisville, Illinois. And I’m sure I grew up just like a lot of y’all…this may just be a Friday night, but to us, man, it’s a whole lot more than just one night. I started singing in 2021. I’d never sang before in my life. And from that day forward, when I quit my job and I decided I’m going to be a country music singer, all the people that you don’t see right now that are behind that stage jumped in to help me get to right here, right now.”

He then asked the crowd to show appreciation to all the people who helped him. “And without every single one of those people, I would not be me that I am today. So Knoxville, if you guys would, make the loudest noise for all my people in the back.”

Overwhelming Gratitude for the Fans

Zimmerman also did not forget to thank the fans who helped make everything possible. “We love you guys so much… without you, we would not be able to make this happen… I’d also like to thank every single person that bought a ticket tonight… So just know that that does not go unnoticed.”