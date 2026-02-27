Jason Aldean Announces Songs About Us Tour Kicking Off July 16

Jason Aldean is gearing up to hit the road with his 22-city Songs About Us Tour this summer. He announced the tour via social media and within an hour, the Instagram post had garnered nearly 14k likes and hundreds of comments from excited fans.

Sponsored by Patriot Mobile and Live Nation, the tour begins on July 16 at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine, continuing through September across North America with stops in New York, New Jersey, Louisiana, West Virginia, Mississippi, Alabama and more. Chase Matthew, Mackenzie Carpenter and Dee Jay Silver will serve as support.

Fresh off his 31st No. 1 hit, "How Far Does A Goodbye Go," plus the three new songs that dropped early this morning including, "Don't Tell On Me," anticipation for Aldean's tour is high.

The album’s release on April 24 coincides with Aldean headlining at the University of Georgia's Sanford Stadium along with Luke Bryan on April 25, marking a significant return as Aldean first headlined there 13 years ago.

Aldean became famous in 2005 with his debut album featuring hits like "Hicktown" and his first No. 1, "Why." His albums like Wide Open and My Kinda Party have generated numerous chart-toppers.

Aldean won the ACM Entertainer of the Year in 2016 and received the prestigious ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade award three years later. With more than 20 million albums sold and nearly 20 billion streams, his status among country elites is unquestionable.

Reflecting on a change in his music, Aldean emphasizes songs with "more meat on the bone," reflecting his personal growth.

Fans can sign up for presale tickets through Jason Aldean's website, which go live on Tuesday, March 3, with general sales starting Friday, March 6 through Ticketmaster.