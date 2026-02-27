Jason Aldean Announces Songs About Us Tour Kicking Off July 16
Jason Aldean is gearing up to hit the road with his 22-city Songs About Us Tour this summer. He announced the tour via social media and within an hour, the Instagram post had garnered nearly 14k likes and hundreds of comments from excited fans.
Sponsored by Patriot Mobile and Live Nation, the tour begins on July 16 at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine, continuing through September across North America with stops in New York, New Jersey, Louisiana, West Virginia, Mississippi, Alabama and more. Chase Matthew, Mackenzie Carpenter and Dee Jay Silver will serve as support.
Fresh off his 31st No. 1 hit, "How Far Does A Goodbye Go," plus the three new songs that dropped early this morning including, "Don't Tell On Me," anticipation for Aldean's tour is high.
The album’s release on April 24 coincides with Aldean headlining at the University of Georgia's Sanford Stadium along with Luke Bryan on April 25, marking a significant return as Aldean first headlined there 13 years ago.
Aldean became famous in 2005 with his debut album featuring hits like "Hicktown" and his first No. 1, "Why." His albums like Wide Open and My Kinda Party have generated numerous chart-toppers.
Aldean won the ACM Entertainer of the Year in 2016 and received the prestigious ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade award three years later. With more than 20 million albums sold and nearly 20 billion streams, his status among country elites is unquestionable.
Reflecting on a change in his music, Aldean emphasizes songs with "more meat on the bone," reflecting his personal growth.
Fans can sign up for presale tickets through Jason Aldean's website, which go live on Tuesday, March 3, with general sales starting Friday, March 6 through Ticketmaster.
Jason Aldean Songs About Us Tour Dates
July 16 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 17 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 18 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 23 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
July 24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
July 25 – Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater
July 30 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater
July 31 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Aug 14 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug 15 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State
Aug 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug 27 – Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
Aug 28 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
Aug 29 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
Sept 10 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sept 11 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Sept 12 – Hartford, CT @ The Meadows Music Theatre
Sept 17 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum
Sept 18 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept 19 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sept 25 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
Sept 26 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion