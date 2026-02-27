East Tennessee Children’s Hospital to be Named After Dolly Parton

The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, one of the region’s most important pediatric healthcare institutions, will now be known by a new name, the Dolly Parton’s Children’s Hospital, signifying a new chapter in the hospital’s mission to provide quality, yet affordable healthcare for its young patients.

Dolly Parton Lends Name to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

In a video uploaded to her social media account, the “Jolene” singer said, “Every child deserves world-class care, wrapped in kindness and love. I’m so honored to stand alongside this hospital and do my part to help bring more hope, more comfort and more healing to children and families.”

The caption reads, “A new chapter begins. East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is proud to share we are becoming Dolly Parton Children’s Hospital. Inspired by Dolly’s commitment to children, this transformation represents more than a name change, it’s a promise. A promise to bring hope, healing and world-class care to patients and families across our region. Together, we’re building a future where every child has the chance to grow, thrive and feel the comfort of compassionate care. The same dedicated team. The same trusted care. Now carrying a name that reflects the heart of our mission.”

“More Than a Name Change”

President and CEO of Dolly Parton Children’s Hospital Matt Schaefer said, “This is more than a name change. With Dolly’s support, we are strengthening our mission to deliver world-class pediatric care to families, ensuring every child who walks through our doors receives the treatment they deserve.”