American Eagle Becomes Exclusive Apparel Sponsor of Stagecoach Festival

In its Jeans Country campaign, American Eagle Outfitters has partnered with country singer Bailey Zimmerman and Billboard performer Ella Langley. This makes American Eagle the only brand to partner on clothing and jeans at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival, the world's biggest country music festival. This initiative deepens AE's commitment to country culture and denim-driven style as the genre surges in mainstream popularity.

“Country music and denim are synonymous, and American Eagle is claiming center stage,” said Jennifer Foyle, President- Executive Creative Director, AE & Aerie, per Country Now. “Driven by a new generation of artists and fans, AE's partnership with Stagecoach, Ella Langley, and Bailey Zimmerman is all about showing up at the intersection of culture and fashion. With our signature AE jeans, we are bringing denim-on-denim trends, relaxed fits, and festival-ready looks. These styles are defining our customers' unique style.”

Stagecoach, held in Indio, California, from April 24–26, will serve as the campaign's focal platform. AE plans immersive on-site experiences, product customization, interactive games, and meet-and-greets. Langley and Zimmerman will each have unique, purpose-built outfits while playing Stagecoach, demonstrating the brand's artist and fan-centric approach to sponsorship.

Data-informed insights and feedback from over 2,000 individuals guided the marketing creatives and partner selections throughout. Past headline-making campaigns with Sydney Sweeney and Travis Kelce boosted customer loyalty, and momentum AE aims to continue with Langley and Zimmerman.

“Having created some campaigns that definitely got people talking in 2025, we thought that we would start 2026 with another campaign that will hopefully get people talking and to embrace the moment that country music is having,” American Eagle CMO Craig Brommers told ADWEEK.