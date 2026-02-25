This Day in Country History: February 25

Feb. 25 is a significant date in country music history. It's seen the release of major albums and singles and notable performances, from Alabama's "Mountain Music," which dominated the charts in 1982, to Beyoncé's 2024 hit "Texas Hold 'Em." It's also a day to celebrate cultural milestones, such as the birth of Dr. Ralph Stanley and GRAMMY wins by country legends.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These are some notable country music breakthrough hits and milestones on Feb. 25:

2013: Zac Brown Band released "Jump Right In," the third single from the album Uncaged.

2017: Sam Hunt's "Body Like a Back Road" reached No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and stayed there for 25 weeks.

2022: Chris Stapleton's "You Should Probably Leave" spent its last day at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and was replaced the following day by Cody Johnson's "'Til You Can't."

2023: Morgan Wallen's "Thought You Should Know" was No. 1 on the Country Airplay charts.

Morgan Wallen's "Thought You Should Know" was No. 1 on the Country Airplay charts. 2024: Nate Smith's "World on Fire" spent its last week at No. 1 on the Country Airplay charts.

Cultural Milestones

Some important cultural milestones for Feb. 25 include:

1932: Singer-songwriter Faron Young was born. His hits included "Live Fast, Love Hard, Die Young" and "If You Ain't Lovin' (You Ain't Livin')."

1981: Country music winners at the 23rd Annual GRAMMY Awards included George Jones, who was awarded Best Country Vocal Performance, Male for "He Stopped Loving Her Today," and Emmylou Harris and Roy Orbison, who won Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group with "That Lovin' You Feelin' Again."

1992: Garth Brooks won his first GRAMMY Award for Best Male Country Vocal Performance for the album Ropin' the Wind. This album hit No. ! on. the Billboard 200 Top Albums chart and the Billboard Country Albums chart.

1992: Johnny Cash was awarded the GRAMMY Legend Award "for ongoing contributions and influence in the recording field" by the National Trustees at the 34th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

1998: Johnny Cash's album Unchained won Best Country Album at the GRAMMY Awards.

Johnny Cash's album Unchained won Best Country Album at the GRAMMY Awards. 2019: The band Alabama received the Tony Martell Lifetime Entertainment Achievement Award from the T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer Research. In addition, Sally Williams, who is part of Opry Entertainment, received the Frances Preston Outstanding Music Industry Achievement Award.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Here are some key recordings and performances from Feb. 25:

2017: During Little Big Town's residency at the historic Ryman Auditorium, they invited the "Rise Up" singer Andra Day on stage.

2020: Jake Owen's "Down to the Honkeytonk" received a Platinum certification from the RIAA.

2020: Morgan Wallen's "Chasin' You" received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on this date. In addition, his "The Way I Talk" received Platinum certification, and "Up Down" received 2x Platinum certification.

2020: Singer/songwriter Chris Bandi made his Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville.

Singer/songwriter Chris Bandi made his Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville. 2025: Opry members Lauren Alaina, The Isaacs, and Lorrie Morgan performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Touring has its challenges, and a couple of artists had to cancel their shows on February 25 due to illness.

2012: George Strait had to leave the stage after two songs into his concert at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The "I Cross My Heart" singer cited that he had severe laryngitis and could not finish his performance.

2016: The "Till There's Nothing Left" singer Cam had to cancel her show at the InTrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, due to illness. She was opening for Brad Paisley's Crushin' It World Tour.

The "Till There's Nothing Left" singer Cam had to cancel her show at the InTrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, due to illness. She was opening for Brad Paisley's Crushin' It World Tour. 2017: Colton Swon of the duo The Swon Brothers got engaged to his girlfriend, Caroline Glaser. The couple met while they were contestants on the TV show, The Voice.